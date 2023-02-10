SC collegium recommends appointment of CJs of HCs of Calcutta, Gujarat, Allahabad, Chhattisgarh and Manipur

The office of the chief justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court would be falling vacant on March 10, 2023, consequent upon retirement of Justice Arup Kumar Goswami.



"Therefore, an appointment to that office is required to be made. The collegium resolves to make its recommendation in anticipation of the vacancy which will occur in a month", it said.



It said that the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad is the largest high court in the country and, after the elevation of Justice Pankaj Mithal to the Supreme Court, it does not have any representation among the chief justices of the high courts.



"The collegium, therefore, resolves to recommend that Justice Ramesh Sinha be appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Chhattisgarh, after the retirement of Justice Arup Kumar Goswami on March 10, 2023", it said.



The three-member collegium further recommended Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Judge of the Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.



It said that the office of the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court has fallen vacant recently consequent upon the elevation of Justice P V Sanjay Kumar to the Supreme Court and therefore, appointment to that office is required to be made.



The collegium said that the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh does not have representation among the Chief Justices of the High Courts since the retirement of Justice A M Magrey and over a long period of time no Judge of Jammu and Kashmir origin has been elevated as chief justice of a High Court or as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India.



"The collegium, therefore, resolves to recommend the appointment of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur as the chief justice of the High Court of Manipur", it said.