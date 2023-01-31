SC collegium recommends Chief Justices of Allahabad, Gujarat HCs as judges of apex court

On December 13, 2022, the collegium recommended five names for appointment as judges of the Supreme Court, namely Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Sanjay Karol, Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Justice Manoj Misra. Their appointment is yet to be notified by the government.



The Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges and is presently functioning with 27 judges. Thus, there are seven clear vacancies.



Detailing on the reasons for selection of two Chief Justices for elevation to the apex court, the collegium said while recommending the two names it has taken into consideration the following aspects: The seniority of chief justices and senior puisne judges in their respective parent high courts as well as overall seniority of the high court judges; and the merit, performance and integrity of the judges under consideration.