Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi HC judges

The collegium, which also comprised senior most judges Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, held deliberations on Fenruary 1 and recommended the names of Poonam A Bamba, Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, Swarana Kanta Sharma and Sudhir Kumar Jain.

