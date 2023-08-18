SC collegium recommends four names as judges of Orissa, Gauhati and Kerala HCs

A three-judge collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Thursday recommended the names of two judicial officers, one advocate and one additional judge for appointment as judges of the high courts of Orissa, Gauhati and Kerala.

The collegium, which also comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna, recommended the names of advocate Sibo Sankar Mishra and judicial officer Ananda Chandra Behera as judges of the Orissa High Court.

It recommended the name of judicial officer Budi Habung for appointment as a judge of the Gauhati High Court. It also recommended that Additional Judge Justice C S Sudha be appointed as Permanent Judge of the Kerala High Court.

The collegium resolution uploaded on the apex court website stated that the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues recommended their names of Mishra and Behera on January 17, 2023.