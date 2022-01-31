SC collegium recommends Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as Madras High Court CJ, 17 names for HC judgeship

The collegium has also approved the proposal for elevation of six names for appointment as judges in Madhya Pradesh high court.



Names of three advocates -- Maninder Singh Bhatti, Dwarka Dhish Bansal and Milind Ramesh Phadke., and three judicial officers, Amar Nath Kesharwani, Prakash Chandra Gupta, and Dinesh Kumar Paliwal, have been recommended for judgeship in Madhya Pradesh HC, the statement said.



The Orissa High Court is also set to get four more judges if the collegium's recommendation is accepted by the Centre.



The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 29th January, 2022 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following Advocates as Judges in the Orissa High Court: 1. Shri V. Narasingh, 2. Shri Sanjay Kumar Mishra, 3. Shri Biraja Prasanna Satapathy, and 4. Shri Sri Raman Murahari @ M.S. Raman, the statement said.