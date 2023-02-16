SC Collegium recommends names of 20 additional HC judges for permanent judgeship

The top court Collegiums came out with detailed resolutions giving the procedures undertaken for finalising the names for permanent judgeship.



"On 23 November 2022, the Collegium of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad unanimously recommended the above-named ten Additional Judges for appointment as Permanent Judges of that High Court. The Chief Minister and the Governor of Uttar Pradesh have concurred with the above recommendation," it said.



In order to ascertain the fitness and suitability of the above-named additional judges for being appointed as permanent judges, consultation was held with a view to ascertain their suitability for elevation in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, with Judges of the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the Allahabad High Court, the resolution said.



"With a view to assess the merit and suitability of the above-named Additional Judges for their appointment as Permanent Judges, the Collegium has scrutinized and evaluated the material placed on record including the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file," the resolution said.



The Collegium followed the same procedure and gave details as to how it approved names for permanent judgeship in Bombay, Madras and Delhi HCs.