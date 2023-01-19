SC collegium reiterates name of advocate who shared post critical of PM Modi as judge of Madras HC

"The IB report indicates as under: "As per open sources, two posts made by him, i.e. sharing of an article published in 'The Quint', which was critical of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi; and another post regarding committing of suicide by medical aspirant Anitha, who ended her life in 2017 since she was unable to clear NEET, portraying it as a killing by 'political betrayal' and a tag stating 'shame of you India' came to notice," the resolution said.



It added all consultee judges had a favourable opinion about the suitability of Sathyan and the IB report has found "he enjoys a good personal and professional image and that nothing adverse has come to notice against his integrity".