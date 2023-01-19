SC Collegium reiterates recommendation to appoint sr advocate Saurabh Kirpal as HC judge

"The fact that Saurabh Kirpal has been open about his orientation is a matter which goes to his credit. As a prospective candidate for judgeship, he has not been surreptitious about his orientation," it said.



"In view of the constitutionally recognised rights which the candidate espouses, it would be manifestly contrary to the constitutional principles laid down by the Supreme Court to reject his candidature on that ground," the statement said.



It said Kirpal possesses "competence, integrity and intellect" and his appointment will add value to the bench of the Delhi High Court and provide inclusion and diversity.



The Collegium said Kirpal's conduct and behaviour have been above board.



"It may have been advisable for the candidate not to speak to the press in regard to the reasons which may have weighed in the recommendations of the Collegium being sent back for reconsideration. However, this aspect should not be considered as a negative feature, particularly since the name has remained pending for over five years," it said, adding the overwhelmingly positive aspects of his candidature must weigh in the balance.