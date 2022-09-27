SC Constitution bench to hear on Nov 9 plea related to Delhi-Centre row over control of services

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said a five-judge Constitution bench would hear on November 9 the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and Delhi government over control of services in the national capital.

The five-judge bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said it would commence hearing the matter on a day-to-day basis

"List it on November 9, 2022 at 10:30 am," the bench also comprising Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha said.