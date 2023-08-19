SC criticises Guj HC's delayed handling of pregnant rape survivor's case

In a weekend session, the Supreme Court conveyed its reservations about the handling of a crucial case by the Gujarat High Court which pertains to a 26-week pregnant rape survivor seeking legal permission for the termination of her pregnancy filed under the case identifier.

A bench comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan voiced their concern over the passage of time, with the High Court initially adjourning the case.

Justice Nagarathna questioned the rationale behind the case being deferred to August 23, emphasising the gravity of the situation.

"There has to be a sense of urgency in such cases and not have a lackadaisical attitude," Justice Nagarathna remarked, reflecting the urgency that such cases demand.