SC: Death row convicts take advantage of mercy petition delays

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing on behalf of the Union of India, submitted that looking at the seriousness and gravity of the offence committed by the accused, the high court ought to have passed an order to commute the death sentence to life imprisonment for natural life without any remission.



Noting her submissions, the apex court modified the sentence and directed that the accused undergo life imprisonment for natural life and without any remission.



"We observe and direct all the States/appropriate authorities before whom the mercy petitions are to be filed and/or who are required to decide the mercy petitions against the death sentence, such mercy petitions are decided at the earliest so that the benefit of delay in not deciding the mercy petitions is not accrued to the accused and the accused are not benefited by such an inordinate delay and the accused may not take the disadvantage of such inordinate delay," the bench said.