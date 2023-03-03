SC declines immediate listing of plea seeking hearing on Karnataka hijab matter

On February 22, the Supreme Court agreed to examine a plea for hearing by a group of students seeking permission to allow them to appear in annual examinations in Karnataka's pre-university colleges with their head scarf.



Advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing on behalf of the students, had then submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud that they had to appear in annual examinations beginning from March 9 in government colleges.



The top court queried the counsel, why are they prevented from taking the examination? The counsel replied because of the headscarf and further added that the students had already lost one year and if no relief was granted, they would lose another year. The bench said the plea for listing would be examined.