SC defers hearing on Kejriwal’s plea in 2014 inflammatory speech case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging criminal proceedings initiated against him in a 2014 inflammatory speech case.

A bench comprising Justices M.M. Sundresh and J.B. Pardiwala allowed a period of four weeks for filing of rejoinder affidavit in the matter.

Earlier, the top court had stayed criminal proceedings against Kejriwal for his controversial remark that "God will not forgive you if you vote for BJP (Joh Bhajapa (BJP) ko vote dega use khuda bhi maaf nahin karega)” during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The Supreme Court had orally remarked that there can be no appeal for votes on the basis of religion.