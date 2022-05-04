SC denies bail to Dawood's nephew, asks trial court to frame charges within 6 months

Kaskar was arrested in July 2019. In October 2019, the police filed its charge sheet under MCOCA. Rejecting the bail, the high court had said that the prima facie involvement of the applicant can be inferred in an offence which is punishable with more than 10 years.



The builder had claimed that his business partner owed him Rs 15 lakh. In June 2019, he received an international call directing him not to insist on the payment. It was alleged that the international call was made on behalf of wanted gangster Chhota Shakeel. A case was registered against Kaskar, Shakeel and others.