SC deprecates tendency of making allegations against judicial officer when adverse order passed

"We deprecate such a stand and the ground on which the proceedings are sought to be transferred. Merely because some orders are passed on the judicial side (in the present case in the execution proceedings) which may be against the petitioners, it cannot be said the court, which passed the order was influenced," the bench said.



It said if the petitioners are aggrieved by any judicial order, the proper remedy would be to challenge it before a higher forum.



The top court said merely because some adverse orders are passed against the petitioners by the court, it cannot be said that orders on the judicial side are passed under influence.