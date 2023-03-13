SC directs authorities to remove mosque inside Allahabad HC complex within 3 months

The Supreme Court on Monday directed authorities to remove a mosque from the premises of the Allahabad High Court within three months, telling the petitioners opposing the demolition that the structure stood on a terminated lease property and they can't claim it as a matter of right to continue.

The petitioners, Waqf Masjid High Court and UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, had challenged a November 2017 Allahabad High Court order, which had given them three months to move the mosque out of the premises.

The top court dismissed their plea on Monday.