SC directs Centre, RBI to produce records relating to 2016 demonetisation

Resisting the apex court's attempt to revisit the 2016 demonetisation exercise, the government had said the court cannot decide a matter when no tangible relief can be granted by way of "putting the clock back" and "unscrambling a scrambled egg."



The RBI had earlier admitted in its submission that there were "temporary hardships" and that they too are an integral part of the nation-building process, but there was a mechanism by which problems that arose were solved.



The Centre recently told the top court in an affidavit that the demonetisation exercise was a "well-considered" decision and part of a larger strategy to combat the menace of fake money, terror financing, black money, and tax evasion.



Defending the exercise, the Centre had told the apex court that the step was taken after extensive consultations with the RBI and that advance preparations were made before the note ban was enforced.