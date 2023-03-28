SC directs Gujarat gov to file reply on Sanjiv Bhatt's plea to submit more evidence in his support

Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for Bhatt, submitted the Gujarat government has not filed its reply despite seeking several adjournments.



In August 2022, Bhatt had withdrawn his plea in the apex court seeking suspension of his life sentence in the 30-year-old custodial death case.



The high court had earlier refused to suspend Bhatt's sentence and observed he had had scant respect for courts and deliberately tried to misuse the process of law. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in June 2019 in the case.



The case relates to the custodial death of Prabhudas Vaishnani, who was among 133 people caught by Jamnagar police after a communal riot broke out following a bandh call in view of BJP leader L K Advani's Rath Yatra.



Subsequently, his brother lodged an FIR accusing Bhatt, who was then posted as additional superintendent of police in Jamnagar, and six other policemen of torturing Vaishnani to death in custody.