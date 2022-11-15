SC directs its orders of Oct 10, Nov 3 on adoption, polling for IOA be scrupulously followed

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that its orders of October 10 and November 3 on the adoption of constitution and polling for executive committee of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) shall be scrupulously followed.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala recorded the assurance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that the IOA constitution as drafted by Justice (retd) L N Rao has been adopted in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the IOA and any amendments to it will be done with the express permission of the court.