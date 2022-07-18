SC directs states to pay compensation to family members of COVID-19 victims without wasting time

The Supreme Court on Monday directed all states and Union Territories to ensure payment of compensation to family members of COVID-19 victims without wasting any time.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna said that if any claimant has grievance with respect to the non-payment of compensation and/or rejection of their claim then they may approach the grievance redressal committee concerned.

It also directed the grievance redressal committee to decide the application of the claimant within four weeks.