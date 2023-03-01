SC directs to provide Z-plus security to Mukesh Ambani, family members

The Supreme Court has directed to provide the highest level Z-plus security to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members all across India and abroad. A bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said it was of considered opinion that if there is a security threat, the security cover cannot be restricted to a particular area or place of stay.

“Highest Z+ Security Cover provided to respondent nos. 2 to 6 (Ambanis) shall be available all across India and the same is to be ensured by the State of Maharashtra and Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Highest Level Z+ Security Cover, as per the policy of Government of India, be also provided, while respondent nos. 2 to 6 are travelling abroad and the same shall be ensured by the Ministry of Home Affairs,” the bench said.