SC dismisses appeal against denial of sanction to prosecute UP CM in hate speech case

Advocate Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi, representing the petitioners, referred to one of the issues mentioned in the high court which reads: "Whether the state can pass an order under section 196 CrPC in respect of a proposed accused in a criminal case who in the meantime gets elected as the Chief Minister and is the executive head as per the scheme provided under Article 163 of the Constitution." Ayyubi said the high court did not address this issue and added that due to the denial of sanction to prosecute, a closure report has been filed.

The bench told the petitioners' counsel 'sanction will only come, if there is a case, and if there is no case at all, then where is the question of sanction'.

Rohatgi said in 2008, the petitioner gave a CD, which was broken, and after five years he gave another CD claiming to have recorded the hate speech. But it was found to be tampered with, he said.

A case was registered against Yogi Adityanath, then an MP, and several others on alleged charges of promoting enmity between two groups at a police station in Gorakhpur.