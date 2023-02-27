SC dismisses PIL for 'renaming commission' to restore 'original' names of ancient, religious places

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking constituting of a 'renaming commission' to restore "original" names of ancient, cultural and religious places "renamed" by invaders, saying India can't be a prisoner of the past.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna questioned the motive of the PIL filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, saying it will bring alive those issues, “which would keep the country on boil".

The bench said, “This is a fact that our country was invaded and ruled by a foreign power. We cannot wish out selected part of our history”.