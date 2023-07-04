SC dismisses PIL to re-classify caste system

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking re-classification of the caste system and expressed concern over the filing of frivolous public interest litigations before it.

"This is an abuse of the process of law. These kinds of PILs must stop," remarked a bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice P.S. Narasimha.

The top court directed the petitioner, who appeared in person before it, to pay costs of Rs 25,000 to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

In his petition, advocate Sachin Gupta sought directions from the court for re-classification of the caste system by the Centre.