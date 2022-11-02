SC dismisses plea against Justice Chandrachud, terms it 'misconceived'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking to restrain its seniormost judge, Justice D Y Chandrachud, from taking oath as the Chief Justice of India on November 9 by terming the entire petition "misconceived".



"Having heard the counsel, we see no reason to hear.... We find the entire petition to be misconceived," a bench of the apex court said.



Earlier, the bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit agreed to hear the plea during the day itself, instead of Thursday.



"Get the paper books for my brother and sister (justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi). We will list the matter at 12.45 pm today itself," the CJI said.



Justice Chandrachud, the CJI-designate, is set to take oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9.



The plea was filed by one Mursalin Asijith Shaikh.