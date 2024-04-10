SC dismisses plea for breathalyser test of voters at polling booths

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 10 April dismissed a plea seeking a breathalyser test of voters in queue at every polling booth during the elections.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta refused to interfere with the Andhra Pradesh High Court order dismissing the petition and said, "It is more of a publicity interest litigation".

Counsel appearing for the Andhra Pradesh unit of the Janavahini Party said since the model code of conduct is imposed, no voter should be allowed to vote under the influence of alcohol.

The bench said, "What is this? It is for publicity. On polling day it is a dry day and police personnel are deployed everywhere. We will not entertain this. Dismissed."

The Andhra Pradesh unit of the Janavahini Party has initially moved the high court, which had dismissed the plea on 28 February.