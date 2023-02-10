SC dismisses plea seeking complete ban on BBC from operating in India

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking to impose a complete ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in India, saying it is "entirely misconceived".

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh passed the order while hearing a plea filed by Vishnu Gupta, president of the Hindu Sena, and Beerendra Kumar Singh, a farmer.

"The writ petition is entirely misconceived and has no merit and is accordingly dismissed," the bench said.