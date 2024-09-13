SC dismisses plea seeking to declare Agra ‘heritage city’

The Supreme Court dismissed on Friday, 13 September a plea seeking to declare Agra as a "heritage city" and said there is nothing to show that such a declaration would give the city any special advantage.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan dismissed the application filed in a 1984 PIL on the protection and preservation of the iconic Taj Mahal and its adjoining areas.

"Nothing has been placed on record to show that there will be any special advantage to the city. Moreover, this court cannot grant any such declaration. Interlocutory application is dismissed," the bench ordered.

During the hearing, the bench asked the counsel what advantage the city would get if it was declared a heritage city and what were the provisions under law to give such a declaration.