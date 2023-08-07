SC dismisses pleas challenging arrest of TN Minister Senthil Balaji by ED

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the pleas filed by arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthil Balaji and his wife against the Madras High Court's decision upholding the ED's right to take the DMK leader into custody in connection with an alleged cash for jobs scandal.

A bench comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and M.M. Sundresh allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take Balaji into custody till August 12.

The bench held that writ of habeas corpus filed by S. Megala, the wife of the arrested minister was not maintainable challenging the remand order.

The Supreme Court on August 02 reserved its verdict in the clutch of pleas after hearing the both sides and had refused to pass any interim direction relating to police remand sought by the ED.