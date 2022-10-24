SC dismisses scribe's plea against ex-Chief Justice of Bombay HC

I will like to exhaust all the remedies, Srivastava said while reiterating his allegation against Nandrajog.



The bench then proceeded to dismiss the appeal without interfering with the fine aspect.



Srivastava had suggested since Justice Nandrajog, now retired, had received education from an ICSE school he was biased and cannot be a judge in his own cause.



The high court, while dismissing his PIL, had ordered no other fresh PILs to be filed by him will be entertained till he deposits the fine.



Justice Nandrajog, who was appointed as a judge of the Delhi High Court on December 20, 2002, retired as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on February 23, 2020.