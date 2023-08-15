SC disposes of plea to formulate law for mandatory pre-litigation mediation of disputes

The Supreme Court on Monday, August 14, disposed of a plea seeking direction to the Centre to formulate a law for mandatory pre-litigation mediation of disputes in order to reduce the huge pendency of cases in the judiciary.

Pre-litigation mediation is an attempt to resolve the dispute among the parties amicably with the help of a neutral third party called a mediator before moving the court or even before filing litigation or sending a notice.

"It is evident that what is sought to be included is governed by statutory provisions and the Mediation Bill 2023 was passed by the Lok Sabha. Thus, we would not intervene since this is a matter for the legislative domain," said a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.