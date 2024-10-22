SC extends actor Siddique’s interim bail amid Kerala police’s objections in sexual assault case

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, extended Malayalam actor Siddique's interim bail in a sexual assault case, despite claims from the Kerala Police that the decision had emboldened him while demoralising the survivor and others within the film industry. The Court is set to review the case again in two weeks.

A bench comprising Justices Bela Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma adjourned the hearing after Senior Advocate V. Giri, representing Siddique, requested time to file a response to the status report submitted by the Kerala Police, which opposed his petition. Giri further noted that, following the Court’s interim order, Siddique had appeared before the investigating officer.

In response, Senior Advocate Ranjit Kumar, representing the state of Kerala, argued that Siddique was not cooperating with the investigation and had destroyed evidence. When Justice Trivedi pointed out that the complaint had been filed eight years after the alleged incident, Kumar explained that the victim had come forward only after the publication of the Justice Hema Committee’s report on the abuse of women in the Malayalam film industry. He requested the Court to consider the delay in filing the FIR in this context.

Kumar also pointed to the victim’s continued posts on Facebook from 2018 onwards and alleged that Siddique had destroyed his electronic devices and deactivated his social media accounts to impede the investigation.