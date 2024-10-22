SC extends actor Siddique’s interim bail amid Kerala police’s objections in sexual assault case
Police have maintained that there was a “stockpile of evidence” against Siddique, and they needed his custodial interrogation
The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, extended Malayalam actor Siddique's interim bail in a sexual assault case, despite claims from the Kerala Police that the decision had emboldened him while demoralising the survivor and others within the film industry. The Court is set to review the case again in two weeks.
A bench comprising Justices Bela Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma adjourned the hearing after Senior Advocate V. Giri, representing Siddique, requested time to file a response to the status report submitted by the Kerala Police, which opposed his petition. Giri further noted that, following the Court’s interim order, Siddique had appeared before the investigating officer.
In response, Senior Advocate Ranjit Kumar, representing the state of Kerala, argued that Siddique was not cooperating with the investigation and had destroyed evidence. When Justice Trivedi pointed out that the complaint had been filed eight years after the alleged incident, Kumar explained that the victim had come forward only after the publication of the Justice Hema Committee’s report on the abuse of women in the Malayalam film industry. He requested the Court to consider the delay in filing the FIR in this context.
Kumar also pointed to the victim’s continued posts on Facebook from 2018 onwards and alleged that Siddique had destroyed his electronic devices and deactivated his social media accounts to impede the investigation.
He added that the case was part of a broader pattern, with thirty FIRs filed by other women actors, many of whom felt demoralised by the ongoing protection granted to Siddique.
The police further argued that Siddique’s actions, following the court’s interim order, seemed to undermine the legal process. A report submitted on 19 October highlighted that, when the actor’s bail was first heard, his fans celebrated the decision by distributing sweets. The police contended that this celebration trivialised the gravity of the charges against him.
While the investigation remains in its early stages, the police maintained that there is a “stockpile of evidence” against Siddique. They stressed the need for his custodial interrogation to challenge his claims of innocence and prevent him from being idolised as a hero. The actor, who has appeared in over 350 films, is accused of using his influence to obstruct the investigation, thereby causing further distress to the victim and potential witnesses in the industry.
In an affidavit, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ajichandran Nair stated that the interim relief had “severely demoralised and intimidated” the survivor, as well as other potential victims, particularly after the release of the Justice Hema Commission report. This report had prompted others to come forward with their own allegations. The police warned that continuing Siddique’s protection could discourage witnesses from testifying.
The police also highlighted the complexity of the case, with the alleged incidents dating back eight years, and argued that Siddique’s custodial interrogation was necessary for an effective investigation. This could include recovering digital evidence and uncovering the full sequence of events. Concerns were raised that, due to his influence, Siddique might tamper with evidence or intimidate witnesses.
Following the Kerala High Court’s rejection of his bail plea on 23 September, Siddique reportedly went into hiding, resurfacing only after receiving interim protection from the Supreme Court. This raised doubts about his willingness to cooperate with the investigation.
Siddique faces accusations of rape and criminal intimidation under Sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. In his defence, he has claimed that the complainant has been conducting a “prolonged campaign of harassment” against him since 2019.
These allegations are part of a broader wave of sexual harassment complaints within the Malayalam film industry, which were brought to light following the publication of the Justice K. Hema Committee report. This report, commissioned after the 2017 actress assault case, exposed systemic exploitation of women in the industry. In response, the Kerala government established a special investigation team to probe allegations against several high-profile figures.
