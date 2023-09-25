SC extends medical bail for AAP leader Satyendar Jain to 9 October

Extending the interim medical bail of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain until 9 October, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered that the former Delhi minister should diligently take part in the trial proceedings.

A special bench comprising justices AS Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi said pending proceedings before apex court should not be used as an excuse to defer proceedings before the trial court.

At the outset, the special bench was informed that Jain’s lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi could not appear before the court owing to personal difficulties.

Appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, additional solicitor-general SV Raju claimed Jain was engaging in delay tactics to derail the trial proceedings and as many as 16 adjournments were taken to obtain documents from the prosecution.