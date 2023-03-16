SC extends protection from arrest to Ambience Group promoter in money laundering case

The ED case against Gehlot, a promoter of the Ambience Mall in Gurugram, is based on a 2019 FIR of the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Jammu against AHPL and its directors for alleged money laundering in the construction and development of the five-star Leela Ambience Convention Hotel located near Yamuna Sports Complex in Delhi.



The ED claimed its probe found that a huge part of the loan amount of more than Rs 800 crore, which was sanctioned by a consortium of banks for the hotel project, was siphoned off by AHPL, Raj Singh Gehlot, and his associates through a web of companies owned and controlled by them.



In October 2021, a Delhi trial court had refused to grant bail to Gehlot, saying there was a strong possibility that he could hamper the investigation if released on bail.



"Considering the nature of the offence, seriousness of allegations and a strong possibility of applicant/ accused attempting to influence the course of trial by influencing the witnesses and tampering with the evidence, I am of the considered opinion that the bail application is bereft of any merits and the same is accordingly dismissed," the trial court had said.