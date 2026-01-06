SC puts trial on hold in case against Ashoka University professor Mahmudabad

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday extended its order restraining the trial court from taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Haryana SIT (Special Investigation Team) in the FIRs against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who was booked over his social media posts on Operation Sindoor.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the order after Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju informed the court that although the chargesheet had been filed in August 2025, the Haryana government had not yet granted sanction for prosecution.

Raju sought more time to obtain clear instructions on whether the state government was inclined to withhold sanction “as a one-time magnanimity” and close the matter. Accepting the request, the court granted him time to seek instructions and posted the case for hearing after six weeks.

During the hearing, the apex court orally remarked that it expected Mahmudabad to act responsibly in the interim.

“We also don’t want that as soon as they decide not to grant sanction, you go and write any damn thing you want. If they show magnanimity, then you also have to be responsible,” the bench observed.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mahmudabad, submitted that there was nothing in the matter that warranted continuation of proceedings.

Earlier court directions

The case stems from two FIRs lodged in May 2025 against Mahmudabad over social media posts related to Operation Sindoor, which, police allege, endangered the sovereignty and integrity of the country. He was arrested by Haryana Police on 18 May and later granted interim bail by the Supreme Court.

Over the past months, the apex court has repeatedly intervened in the manner of investigation and the conditions imposed on the professor.