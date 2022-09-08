SC fixes on issues for adjudication on pleas challenging Centre's 10 pc EWS quota

With regard to the remaining issues suggested by other lawyers, it said they were of the nature of submissions connected to the propositions emerging from questions suggested by the attorney general.



The CJI, speaking for the bench, asked the intervenors, including states like Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Maharashtra, to file their written submissions in the case and assured them that they will also be allowed to argue provided there is no repetition of arguments.



The bench, on September 6, had made clear that it would commence hearing from September 13 on the batch of 40 petitions after deciding the issues for its adjudication and passing the directions to ensure a smooth hearing.



It was told that the lawyers for the parties would need 18 hours in all to argue. Most of the petitions, including the lead one filed by 'Janhit Abhiyan' in 2019, challenge the validity of the Constitution Amendment (103rd) Act 2019, which provides for quota for EWS-category candidates.