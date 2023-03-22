SC flags practice of some courts remanding accused into custody of probe agencies after appearance on summons

"This is for the reason that in some parts of the country, there seems to be a practice followed by courts to remand the accused to custody, the moment they appear in response to the summoning order. The correctness of such a practice has to be tested in an appropriate case," a bench of Justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal said in its verdict delivered on March 20.



Hearing the matter, the bench noted that an FIR was registered in June 2019 at the instance of the Corporation Bank for various offences, including cheating and criminal conspiracy. But none of the four accused was ever taken into custody by CBI and it appeared that they had joined the probe and cooperated with the agency.



The CBI filed the final report in the case in December 2021, after which the special court issued a summons to the accused to appear before it on March 7 last year. Fearing arrest, the appellants moved bail applications in the special court and later in the high court but they did not get relief, the apex court said.



It said though the CBI counsel has vehemently opposed the bail pleas, there are at least three factors that tilt the balance in favour of the appellants.