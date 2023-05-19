SC gets two new judges; CJI swears in justices Mishra, Viswanathan

Justice Viswanathan will become the 58th Chief Justice of India in August 2030 for a period of more than nine months.



Born on May 26, 1966, Justice Viswanathan will join an elite list of lawyers to reach the position of the Chief Justice of India after being directly elevated to the apex court bench from the Bar.



Justice SM Sikri was the first Chief Justice of India to be directly elevated to the apex court bench from the Bar. Justice UU Lalit was the second.



Sitting apex court judge Justice PS Narasimha will become the third Chief Justice of India to be directly elevated from the Bar.



As a lawyer, Justice Viswanathan has appeared in a wide range of cases on diverse issues, including Constitutional, criminal, commercial and insolvency laws and arbitration.



During the recent hearings in the top court on a batch of pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages, Justice Viswanathan had argued before a five-judge Constitution Bench for one of the petitioners.