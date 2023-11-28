SC gives green signal to Wrestling Federation of India polls

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside an interim order passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court staying the election proceedings of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal said that it failed to understand how the entire process of election could have been set at naught by the High Court, adding that the proper course would have been to allow the election to be conducted and make the election subject to the outcome of the pending writ petition.

The bench directed the returning officer to proceed with the elections of the Executive Council of the WFI by publishing a revised election programme.

It clarified that the outcome of the election will be subject to the decision of the P&H High Court in the pending proceedings.

Earlier in October, the Supreme Court had called for the response of the Union government and others on a plea filed by the ad-hoc committee of WFI questioning the interim stay order passed by the High Court.