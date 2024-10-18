SC grants bail to MLA Abbas Ansari in money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to MLA Abbas Ansari in connection with a money laundering case registered with the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The MLA is the son of gangster-politician and former MLA Mukhtar Ansari, who died in jail a few months ago.

A bench of justices M.M. Sundresh and Pankaj Mithal granted the relief to Ansari. On 14 August, the apex court had issued notice to the ED and sought its reply on the appeal filed by Ansari challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court, which rejected his bail application.

Another bench of the top court had granted bail to Ansari in a separate case registered against him for allegedly using his wife's cell phone during her jail visit to threaten witnesses and officials who were connected to the prosecution against him.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan had said the investigation had culminated in a chargesheet.