SC grants bail to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 30 July granted bail to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the CBI in a cattle smuggling case.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma granted the relief to Mondal after noting that the trial in the matter would take time and he has been in jail for two years.

The TMC leader will, however, remain in jail as he was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the same case in November 2022.

The top court directed Mondal to cooperate in the investigation and surrender his passport.

At the outset, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Mondal, submitted that the TMC leader was arrested on 11 August, 2022, and has been in jail for two years. All other accused in the case are out on bail and this is a mockery of justice, he said.

Rohatgi alleged that he had not been provided the English version of the charge sheet, which was originally in Bengali.

Expressing surprise, the bench said, "You are Bengali. You translate."

Rohatgi said the charge sheet has more than one lakh pages with more than 10,000 in Bengali.

The senior lawyer said there are 309 witnesses in the case and the trial is not likely to end soon.