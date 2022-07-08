SC grants protection from arrest to news anchor Rohit Ranjan in FIRs over doctored video of Rahul Gandhi

The plea filed under Article 32 of the Constitution sought quashing of FIRs in connection with the telecast, and in the alternative, clubbing of the multiple FIRs filed with the first FIR and also urged the court to provide protection against coercive measures. The plea said that multiple FIRs arising out of the same cause of action were not permissible under law. Furthermore, the issue was covered under the provisions of Section 16 and 17 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and Programming Rules against the broadcaster.



It further added that when there is special law dealing with the issues in question, there was no question to invoke the criminal statute or registration of FIRs. The plea said the petitioner is being hounded by police from several states for an act which was neither intentional nor motivated and for which an unconditional apology has already been tendered and telecast.



On July 6, Luthra mentioned Ranjan's plea before a vacation bench and urged the court to urgently hear the matter.