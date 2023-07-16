SC grants time to Centre to file an affidavit on issues relating to the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act

The Supreme Court has granted six-week time to the Centre to collate information and file an affidavit before it on issues relating to the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and the steps taken to implement its provisions.

The apex court had in April this year asked the Centre to file an updated status report specifically elucidating the data collected from various states bearing on the nature and extent of child marriages, steps taken to implement the provisions of the 2006 Act and the policies formulated by the central government to effectuate the purpose.