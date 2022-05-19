SC: GST council's recommendations not binding on Centre, state governments

The top court said state governments and Centre can equally legislate on matters of GST, and all recommendations of the GST council are not binding on state legislature, but only have persuasive value.



The top court said according to Article 246A, both Parliament and state legislature have equal power to legislate on matters of taxation. It added that Article 279 says state and Centre cannot act independent of each other and also points towards competitive federalism. The top court's judgment in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.