SC: If one side is not willing then no divorce under Article 142, marriage not casual in India

The wife informed the top court she left everything in Canada to marry the man, however the husband insisted on a direction to annul the marriage.



The top court was hearing a transfer petition filed by a wife seeking to save her marriage. The husband sought to quash the transfer petition citing irretrievable breakdown of marriage and insisted that marriage is not working. The wife said she had been working in Canada and came to India during the Covid-19 lockdown for her husband.



The husband submitted that he intends to live with his elderly parents but his wife is having a Canadian perspective and insisted on not living with the parents. The bench told the husband that he married somebody who is living in Canada, and then he asked her to wind up everything and come here.



The bench said this is not a case where it can suo motu exercise 142 and it is very difficult to record a satisfaction that there's a total breakdown of marriage unless both parties say there's a breakdown of marriage.



The top court urged the couple to go for mediation proceedings. It appointed a former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge as mediator and allowed him to take assistance of a marriage counsellor and sought a report in three months.