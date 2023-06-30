SC introduces new scientific and transparent roster system
In a new "scientific" system, separate benches—headed by the 15 senior-most judges of the apex court—will deal with different types of cases and judicial functions
The Supreme Court will introduce a new "scientifically prepared" roster system from July 3 to promote transparency and certainty.
The roster system will be based on the expertise of judges, as per reports, while taking into account the pendency of previous cases as well as the inflow of new cases.
As per the new roster, new cases based on the letters written to the SC and the public interest litigations (PILs) will be heard by a bench of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and the two senior-most judges of the apex court, namely, Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice Sanjiv Khanna.
The first bench—led by CJI Chandrachud—will preside over indirect taxes, service matters, habeas corpus petitions, service appeals, criminal appeals and more.
This bench will also take up matters pertaining to the appointment of constitutional authorities, judicial officers, armed forces, admissions to educational institutions, letter petitions and social justice.
Meanwhile, the second and third benches will focus solely on letter petitions and public-interest litigations (PILs).
Moreover, subject-wise allocation of cases has been done for different benches of the Supreme Court and each will be headed by one of the 15 senior judges of the apex court. Apart from the CJI and the two senior-most judges, other judges heading a bench include B.R. Gavai, Surya Kant, Aniruddha Bose, A.S. Bopanna, Krishna Murari, S. Ravindra Bhat, Hrishikesh Roy, Abhay S. Oka, Vikram Nath, J.K. Maheshwari and Hima Kohli, reported the Mint.
The SC has also instituted a new process for the listing and mentioning of new cases from July 3. Miscellaneous fresh cases will be verified on Saturdays, Mondays and Tuesdays and will be listed on the next Monday. Cases that are verified on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be listed for hearing on the following Friday.
In case of an emergency, if the counsels need their matters to be heard prior to the allotted date, they will have to submit a pro forma request by 3 pm of that date. For those seeking listing on the same day, the submission must be made by 10.30 am to the mentioning officer with a letter of urgency.