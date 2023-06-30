SC introduces new scientific and transparent roster system

The Supreme Court will introduce a new "scientifically prepared" roster system from July 3 to promote transparency and certainty.

The roster system will be based on the expertise of judges, as per reports, while taking into account the pendency of previous cases as well as the inflow of new cases.

As per the new roster, new cases based on the letters written to the SC and the public interest litigations (PILs) will be heard by a bench of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and the two senior-most judges of the apex court, namely, Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

The first bench—led by CJI Chandrachud—will preside over indirect taxes, service matters, habeas corpus petitions, service appeals, criminal appeals and more.

This bench will also take up matters pertaining to the appointment of constitutional authorities, judicial officers, armed forces, admissions to educational institutions, letter petitions and social justice.