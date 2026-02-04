SC irked over delay; asks CBI, ED to conduct fair probe against Anil Ambani firms

Expressing displeasure over what it termed an “unexplained delay” in investigations, the Supreme Court of India on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to carry out a “fair, prompt and dispassionate” probe into alleged large-scale banking and corporate fraud involving the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), its chairman Anil Ambani, and group companies.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi sought fresh status reports from both agencies within four weeks and directed the ED to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of senior officers to take the probe to its “logical conclusion” expeditiously.

“Both ED and CBI have already taken time, and we therefore expect that both agencies will act promptly,” the bench said.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by former bureaucrat E. A. S. Sarma, alleging massive diversion of public funds, fabrication of financial statements and institutional complicity across multiple ADAG entities.

During the hearing, Sarma expressed apprehension that Ambani could leave the country. Representing Ambani, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi assured the court that his client would not travel abroad without prior permission of the apex court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that Look Out Circulars (LOCs) had already been issued against Ambani.

The court took strong exception to the CBI’s handling of the case, noting that despite receiving complaints from several banks, the agency had registered only one FIR in 2025, based on a complaint from the State Bank of India.