SC issues notice on Malayalam TV channel plea against Centre's telecast ban

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice and posted the MediaOne TV matter for March 15, 2022. The notice was issued on the special leave petition filed by the channel against the ban on its broadcast after the ministry of information and broadcasting cited “security reasons”.

The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath interim relief in the case would be considered on March 15. The bench also asked the Centre to produce the relevant files on which the Kerala High court relied to deny the channel interim relief.

“We have something in our mind. What we propose to do now is to issue notice and keep the matter on next Tuesday. We are asking them to place on record the files before us,” said Justice Chandrachud.

Appearing for the channel, which is owned by Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi stated that there has been no complaint against the channel during its ten years of its functioning and there never was a requirement of security clearance at the time of renewal. He also objected to the Kerala High court asking for files in a sealed cover after the judgement was reserved.