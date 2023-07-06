SC issues notice on plea against HC order on UGC's power to regulate distance education programmes

Initially, one university filed a writ petition against the UGC order and several others followed suit.

The single bench of the Madras High Court had by its March 12, 2013 order quashed the clause against which the UGC moved a division bench.

The division bench noted in its January 20, 2023 judgement that in its August 21, 2012 communication, while recognising the distance education programmes offered by the university, the UGC had imposed a condition to the effect that territorial jurisdiction for offering programmes through distance mode will be as per the decision of the Commission taken in its 40th Distance Education Council (DEC) meeting.

"The said decision was to the effect that the territorial jurisdiction of the State Universities (both government funded and private) will be as per their Acts and Statutes, but not beyond the boundaries of their respective states," it had noted.

"The University Grants Commission's Regulations framed in the year 2020 viz., University Grants Commission (Open and Distance Learning Programmes Online Programmes) Regulations 2020 provide for territorial jurisdiction and the activities should be as per the territorial jurisdiction allotted to the University under the Act," the division bench said in its verdict, endorsing the primacy of the UGC in matters related to distance learning.