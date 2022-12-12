SC issues notice to Centre on plea against fresh extension to ED chief

The plea said there are several competent officers who are eligible for consideration of appointment to the post of Director of Enforcement and they should not be deprived of the opportunity to be appointed in accordance with the procedure prescribed under the CVC Act.



"Even assuming without conceding that the tenure of Respondent No.2 (Mishra) can be extended, it cannot be for a period of one year when the original appointment was made for a period of two years. The nature of duties exercised by the Director of Enforcement would involve supervision of very important investigations. Under the guise of pendency of investigations into matters which have cross-border ramifications, the tenure of the Director of Enforcement cannot be extended periodically," said the plea.



The plea contended that Centre is destroying the "basic structure" of democracy by misusing the enforcement agencies against its political opponents.



The petitioner argued that despite an order from the apex court that no further extension shall be granted to Mishra, yet the government gave him a second extension from November 17, 2021 to November 17, 2022. After this development, the petitioner filed a petition on which a notice was also issued.